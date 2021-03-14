REPO (REPO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. REPO has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $222,243.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.00443537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00061186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00049193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00066960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.89 or 0.00504174 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.