Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $118.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

