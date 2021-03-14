Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

ROIC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,432. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

