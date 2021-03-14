Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Nielsen worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Nielsen stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

