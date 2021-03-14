Rigel Finance One Day Volume Hits $183,998.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $106.59 or 0.00178656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $447,585.15 and approximately $183,998.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00446021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00092812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00067492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.68 or 0.00510663 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars.

