RING X PLATFORM 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

