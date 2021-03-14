RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $29,126,717 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $343.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -279.54 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

