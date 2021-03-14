Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00063404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.36 or 0.00515352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

