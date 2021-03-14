Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

