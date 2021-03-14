RioDeFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.93 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and $3.93 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.52 or 0.00644911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034818 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

