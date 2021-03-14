Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $56.79 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

