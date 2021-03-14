RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

RMI stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.