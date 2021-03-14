Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 99,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

