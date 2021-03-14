Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 99,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
About Riverside Resources
