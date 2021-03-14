RMPL (RMPL) Price Tops $1.07

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $722,214.32 and approximately $27,978.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 811,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,627 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

