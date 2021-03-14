Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,300 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 2,212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 436,426 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Roche by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Roche by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 845,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,546. Roche has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $280.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

