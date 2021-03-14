Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

