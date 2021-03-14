Rocket Pool Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $16.69 or 0.00027773 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $171.56 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

