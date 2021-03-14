Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $359.96 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -428.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

