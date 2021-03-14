Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $25,466.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can currently be bought for about $71.88 or 0.00120287 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00511447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011291 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

