Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.62 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

