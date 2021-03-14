ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROYUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Danske upgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $$105.00 on Friday. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $107.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38.

