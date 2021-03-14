Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 39,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

