Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 39,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Royale Energy Company Profile
