Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. 200,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,194. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

