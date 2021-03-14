RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RSNAY remained flat at $$9.41 on Friday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSNAY. Investec downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

