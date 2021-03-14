RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RSNAY remained flat at $$9.41 on Friday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSNAY. Investec downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

