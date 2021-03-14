RSK Infrastructure Framework 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.75 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $246.28 million and $9.75 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00445098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00060953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.66 or 0.00510619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011342 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,206,676 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

