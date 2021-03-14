RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $35.25 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $60,690.60 or 1.00633622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and $129,206.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002050 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 581 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.