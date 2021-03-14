Rupee Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,150.19 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $89,150.19 and $40.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,465,050 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

