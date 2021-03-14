Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises accounts for 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vista Investment Management owned 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 281,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 161,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 144,211 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 134,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHB stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 13,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,675. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

