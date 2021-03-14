Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ellington Financial worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE EFC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

