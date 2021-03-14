Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of News by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.93 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

