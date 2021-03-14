Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Homology Medicines worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,000 shares of company stock worth $12,843,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

