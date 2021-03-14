Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,543,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $88.37.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

