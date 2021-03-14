Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Benefitfocus worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 305,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

