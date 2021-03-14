Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $139,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,660.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $518,614. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of -1.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.