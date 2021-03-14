Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,369 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of VSE worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VSE by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VSE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in VSE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VSE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.24 and a beta of 1.64. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.