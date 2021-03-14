Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 161,026 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Astronics worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 181,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Astronics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 98,608 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

