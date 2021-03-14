Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,511 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

AGLE opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

