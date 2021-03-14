Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,375 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

ESPR opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

