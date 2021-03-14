Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,985 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

