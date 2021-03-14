Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,900 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

