Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 51,292 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,328,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after buying an additional 414,517 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 159,414 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

