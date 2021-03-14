Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,400,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

LKFN opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

