Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79,330 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 38.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

CBB stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

