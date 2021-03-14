Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.