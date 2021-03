Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 11th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,321. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

