S4FE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. S4FE has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $1.52 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get S4FE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.