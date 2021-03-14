SafeCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $322.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,953.57 or 1.00118227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00394646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00297191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.61 or 0.00730779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00078172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

