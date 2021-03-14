Safex Token (SFT) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $27.32 million and $10,900.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

