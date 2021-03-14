salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $65,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.21 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.