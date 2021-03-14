Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

