Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.02.
About Samsonite International
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.